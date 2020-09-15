Think Your Ex Lover Had Been Bad? Browse These Terrible Dating Stories

Friends of FLARE rounded up their legit worst dating experiences—all for the satisfaction

By Laura Hensley March 15, 2020

Dating could possibly be the worst.

Between deadbeat dudes, f-ck boys, ghosting and straight-up terrible very very first impressions, getting to understand some body romantically can keep you feeling… drained. Simply view any period regarding the Bachelor or The Hills if you want further evidence. In the event that you’ve ever sensed like love is really a battlefield laden up with shitty dudes waiting to stomp on your own heart which makes you select up the cheque (or at least waste your valued time), have actually no fear—we’ve all been there.

Some friends of FLARE generously agreed to share their most terrible dating stories in that spirit.

From not-so-discreet hook-up requests to poop-stained pants that are PJ listed here are tragic items that have actually occurred to us IRL. You’re welcome, with no, we’re not sorry for sharing.

Unforgivable very first times

The man whom valued “experiences” over “things”

The Starbucks date didn’t begin terribly—he was about 5 ins faster than he’d advertised become, but was also form cuter than his profile picture, therefore I felt enjoy it all balanced out. (and also to be clear: their real height is just a non-issue; lying about this ended up being the downside. ) But once we really began speaking, we felt as with any this dude desired to do ended up being show exactly how

And differing he had been. Hit one: He stated he preferred to pay their cash on experiences in place of things. We consented, and began dealing with my love of travel—at which point, he interrupted us to probably say I “still owned Uggs though”… after which he LOOKED OVER our SHOES TO SEE IF HE WAS RIGHT. At that point, we discovered i did son’t need certainly to watch for three strikes. We straight away created an exit plan: We had a need to select up a present for my niece at Sephora. He observed me into the shop, sharing their ideas on makeup products and viewpoints on girls whom wear an excessive amount of all of it just how. We would not go on a date that is 2nd

Date score: 4/10

The man who was simply next-level creepy. My foray into online dating sites had beenn’t just what we expected.

Prior to this specially horrendous date, I’d just came across some body from Tinder when (he had been a bouncer at a club we frequented and we also played Mario Kart for just two dates before calling it quits). After hearing a success that is few, I made the decision so it can have an attempt once again. I became 24 and coping with my parents and figured brand new 12 months, new me personally, right? INCORRECT. My Tinder date, to start with, arrived to your date spot—a Timothy’s Cafe—unfashionably thirty minutes later. Then he proceeded to inform me personally about their Catholic that is anti-sex upbringing their wish to have a homemaking wife along with his penchant for foot. I will be perhaps not anyone to judge individuals for his or her fetishes but, correct me personally if I’m incorrect, this defs wasn’t an initial date chatting point.

The date finished having a significantly undesirable sloppy kiss beside my parents’ van into the parking area, and a good want to never ever see this person once again. Ends up, he previously other plans. I’d allow it to slip where We worked, that has been a distance that is fair where We came across him and where he lived. A week later on, he showed up within my host to work… for a—wait for it—interview. He reached a complete level that is new of. When he got employed, we asked for change times that would not overlap along with his. Ultimately, he got fired for harassing a customer, that we warned my employer about at that time. Hate to express we said therefore, but… JK, I like it. —Meaghan

Date rating: 1/10 (the tea he bought me had been good, so that the “1” is actually for Timothy’s)

The man who desired the one thing…

Once I had been 17, this person through the school that is high city wouldn’t normally stop texting me personally. I wasn’t super into him, however when you’re 17, WTF have you any idea? (I’m 22 now, thus I start thinking about myself acutely wise without any such thing left to learn JustKidding that is#). Anyhow, this guy kept asking me personally to go out at their house—which I became generally not very interested at the local coffee shop in—so I switched it up and asked him to meet me. We figured, in this manner, i really could see if he had been right down to talk or if he simply desired to hookup. Unsurprisingly, it absolutely was the latter. He texted that one thing suddenly “came up” when I’d recently been during the conference spot for thirty minutes. The kicker? We went along to the party that is same couple of weeks later on, and then he a) acted like nothing had occurred, and b) attempted to move. Gross, huh? —Meghan

Date rating: 5/10, because even it would’ve been weird though it didn’t happen, I’m sure

The man whom wished to reinvent the dishwasher and hang with Obama

After online dating sites for some time, I became therefore over trading endless text communications before actually making plans for a very first date. Alternatively, in cases where a guy did actually have spelling that is decent a task, I happened to be down seriously to get together and determine in-person if there was one thing there. I put up one particular date that is first the pub across the street from the house. When you look at the hour prior to the date, my phone will never. End. Buzzing. “I’m driving to your subway station, ” my date penned. 15 minutes later on: “I’m getting on the subway. ” Twenty minutes later: “I’m getting from the station. ” Two mins later: “I’m walking within the street. ” Cool tale bro, simply arrive here.

After which he did—wearing grey sweatpants and a Bob Marley t-shirt. We sat down in a booth and then he instantly starting speaing frankly about everything from their youth to their work. We began buying increases. Clear that it wasn’t likely to be a two-way discussion, we went into meeting mode. He talked about he would be in a photo with the then-U.S. President Barack Obama, pointing at his new bud and saying, “Yeahhh, this guy! That he was an inventor at heart, and that one day, he was going to be so successful”

OK, just what exactly are a handful of basic a few ideas you have got for inventions? We asked. He proceeded to share with me personally on how he wished to revolutionize the kitchen that is typical constructing a wall surface with a number of different sized slots on it. Each slot corresponds to a specific types of dish or bowl (Note: the relevant meals needed to be bought individually through the kitchen area reno, but while he explained, that could be a “one-time purchase”). After consuming on these meals, the consumer would place it to the appropriate slot where it could go in to the wall surface, get washed, dried and place away. And he called it the “T-Wash” because their name ended up being Trevor. THIS CAN BE A DISHWASHER BUT therefore, A GREAT DEAL WORSE.