Zendaya’s fans state she ‘deserves better’ than Jacob Elordi, here is a glance at her dating history

After Jacob Elordi and Kaia GerberвЂ™s supper date images went viral, fans started showering Zendaya making use of their help with numerous stating that she deserves better

‘Euphoria’ co-stars Jacob Elordi and Zendaya experienced dating rumors going around for a little while now. Nevertheless, the relationship between your actors seemingly have arrived at end after Elordi had been recently spotted with model Kaia Gerber. The ‘Kissing Booth’ star ended up being photographed for a dinner date using the 19-year-old model. Cosmopolitan had stated that Elordi and Gerber had been photographed having supper together at NobuвЂ™s Malibu location regarding the nights September 1, the exact same time as Zendaya’s 24th birthday.

But, it’s not yet verified if Elordi and Gerber are dating. Speaks of the love between ‘Euphoria’ costars Elordi and Zendaya first began after their rumored key trip to Greece just last year in August. The 2 were then spotted kissing in nyc in this year, reported Harper’s Bazaar february. After Elordi and Gerber’s supper date images went viral on Twitter, fans associated with the Elordi-Zendaya few started calling him down for cheating in the ‘Dune’ star. Fans have also love that is showering help on Zendaya with several pointing down that she deserves much better than Elordi.

One individual, apparently upset with all the set’s breakup, had written, “Wait jacob & zendaya split up. pls sheвЂ™s too good for him & she deserves better.”

Another one tweeted, “But zendaya deserves better he ainвЂ™t all that sweet individuals make him down to be.” Echoing sentiments that are similar another wrote, “Imagine cheating and even simply dumping or losing the Zendaya however itвЂ™s all good, my baby deserves better.”

вЂњSo youвЂ™re telling me personally #jacobelordi left THE ZENDAYA? Over who once more? #zendaya deserves better anyways,вЂќ had written one user.

Elordi first rumored become dating their ‘Kissing Booth’ co-star Joey King in August 2019. Nevertheless, that relationship did actually have fizzled down quite quickly as he was spotted spending some time with Zendaya the exact same thirty days. Discussing this, a user tweeted, вЂњbruh this dude switches girlfriends every two weeks, zendaya deserves better.вЂќ

вЂњTbh Jacob making Zendaya does not shock me after hearing all of the tales exactly how Jacob and Joey split up. anyways Zendaya is happy and deserves better,вЂќ had written another individual.

TheвЂEuphoriaвЂ™ star has been with while fans are going all out for Zendaya saying she deserves better, hereвЂ™s a look at all the men.

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi attends The establish of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi on February 5, 2020, in nyc (Getty pictures)

Zendaya and her вЂEuphoriaвЂ™ co-star first sparked dating rumors in August 2019 if they had been spotted vacationing together in Athens, Greece. These people were photographed on a film date in Los Angeles in October after which invested Thanksgiving together in Australia. The duo has maintained they are simply buddies. But, in February 2020, the 2 were seen kissing in NYC.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony photos’ ‘Spider-Man: definately not Home’ on June 26, 2019, in Hollywood, Ca (Getty Images)

According to Heightline, Zendaya started dating her вЂSpiderman: HomecomingвЂ™ co-star into the summer time of 2017. But, the duo denied the relationship rumors for a time, until the mom of ZendayaвЂ™s friend that is close Skai Jackson, confirmed the pairвЂ™s relationship. Replying up to a userвЂ™s discuss a JustJared Instagram post, Kiya Cole reacted, “Yes. It really is real. They are regarding the low for a time.” Holland and Zendaya have actually constantly maintained being friends that are just good. Zendaya power down the connection rumors in an meeting with range after she had been questioned concerning the potential for a relationship with Holland, stating, “He’s a dude that is great. He is literally certainly one of my close friends.”

Odell Beckham Jr

NFL player Odell Beckham, Jr and singer Zendaya attend Universal wedding ring’s 2016 GRAMMY after celebration in the Theatre during the Ace Hotel on February 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, Ca (Getty Pictures)

In 2016, Zendaya had been rumored become dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr following the duo ended up being photographed making a Grammys afterparty together. TMZ obtained the footage for the two making and on being questioned when they had been dating, Zendaya’s dad quickly claimed, “It is an audition!” But, the love rumors quickly passed away down.

Trevor Jackson

Actor Trevor Jackson and artist that is recording attend the Teen Vogue younger Hollywood Party in Los Angeles, Ca (Getty Images)

Depending on Heightline, Zendaya came across Trevor Jackson 2 yrs before they began dating. The duo dated for pretty much four years, including walking red carpets together. Zendaya starred in JacksonвЂ™s music video clip for their 2013 track вЂLike We GrownвЂ™ and played their love curiosity about it. The 2 stated that their chemistry had been simply platonic as well as JacksonвЂ™s 18th birthday party event, Zendaya addressed the relationship rumors doubting any thing more compared to a good relationship. Zendaya exposed about being in a relationship that is secret four years in an interview with Vogue in 2017. She never known as Jackson, however, many speculated which he had been certainly the love that is first of life.

Zendaya has additionally dated other males, including Adam Irigoyen who was simply her very very very first boyfriend. In accordance with Heightline, they came across from the collection of вЂShake It UpвЂ™ where they both co-starred. But, their relationship just how asian women lasted a months that are few. Zendaya also dated Leo Howard, another вЂShake It UpвЂ™ castmate after calling it quits with Irigoyen. However, Howard and ZendayaвЂ™s relationship just lasted for a few months.

