Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan (4th ODI)

The 4th odi between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan was played at Sharjah cricket stadium. Afghanistan was already leading the side with 2-1. This was a must win match for Zimbabwe as losing the match could cost them series lost. After winning the 3rd match the Zimbabwe team was quite confident of winning this match and to level the series. The match started of with when Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura won the toss and decided to bat first on a batting friendly track of Sharjah.

Zimbabwe Batting

Zimbabwe openers came to bat in a confident way and they started their innings quite brilliantly. The opening stand between the 2 openers was quite convincing. Both the openers scored 50s with Peter Moor’s 52 and Chamu Chibhabha’s 53 Zimbabwe had a brilliant 92 runs opening stand until the leg break bowler Rashid Khan dismissed Peter Moor lofting the bowl at long off and caught by Dawlat Zardan. After that all the middle order batsman played slowly and sensibly and with small partnerships tried to put a decent total for the hosts. The lower middle order couldn’t impressed a lot and after a very decent start Zimbabwe ended with 226 all out in the last over of their innings. Dawlat Zadran and Rashid Khan took 3 wickets each and Amir Hamza and Mirwais Ashraf took 2 wickets each. Now Afghanistan had to chase 227 in the 50 overs to wrap up the match and the series.

Afghanistan Batting

The afghan start was not as much convincing as their opener couldn’t took the pressure of chase in Sharjah. They lost Noor Ali Zadran in the first over leaving the hosts at 4-1 then wicket of afghan captain Asghar Stanikzai on the score of 13 totally put the hosts under pressure. The hero of the 2nd odi Muhammad Shehzad was still there and was the only concern for the Zimbabwean team. But Afghans had a bigger problem as none of the batsman could stay at the crease to help Shehzad and continuous falling of wicket sent Afghanistan far away from the match. Only Shehzad was the batsman who scored some runs for the team but all in vain as the host all out on 161 runs in 45 overs and tasted a humiliating defeat of 65 runs. Once again Chamu Chibhabha was the man who destroyed the afghan batting and took 4 wickets by just giving 25 runs.

Match Result

Zimbabwe won the match quite convincingly by 65 runs. Chamu Chibhabha was awarded man of the match for his brilliant 50 and his 4 wickets for the team. Now the series is level 2-2 and all is set for the Wednesday for the last and final odi and the winner will not only get the match but also get the series. Ten sports broadcasting this series in Pakistan. For more live cricket updates keep in touch with us.