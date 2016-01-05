Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Birth Anniversary Today

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is celebrating 88th birth anniversary of its founder and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Tuesday in Larkana and other cities.

Wreaths will be laid at the grave of founding chairman of PPP and special prayers will be held for the departed soul.

Various wings of the PPP will hold functions across the country to mark the day.

PPP workers have arranged functions in all big and small cities of the country where main as well as local leadership will highlight life and political vision of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Cakes will be cut at the end of the functions to mark the birthday of the PPP founder.

On Tuesday morning Qura’an Khawani and fateha khawani will be held at the mazar of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah will lead a PPP squad to Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to offer fateha and place wreaths on the grave of Bhutto.

Born on January 5, 1928, he laid the basis for the democratic process in the country with the formation of Pakistan People’s Party on November 30, 1967.